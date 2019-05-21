UEFA Organizing Committee talks Arsenal FC player Mkhitaryan’s refusal to come to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The organizing committee, created in connection with the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku in 2019, has issued a statement in connection with the refusal of English Arsenal soccer club player Henrikh Mkhitaryan to come to Baku to participate in the match against Chelsea, Trend reports on May 21.

In its statement, the Organizing Committee expressed regret over this unwarranted decision.

“We are disappointed to see the statement from Arsenal that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be traveling with his team to Baku to participate at the UEFA Europa League final against Chelsea next Wednesday,” the statement said. “We very much regret this unwarranted decision taken, as we understand, collectively by Arsenal, the player, and his family.”

