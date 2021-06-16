UEFA president arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has arrived in Baku, according to the Azerbaijan Football Federation Association (AFFA).

Ceferin will watch the Turkey-Wales match at the Baku Olympic Stadium on June 16, which will take place within the framework of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A games.

The starting whistle will sound at 20:00 (GMT+4).

In the first round, the Turkish national team lost to the Italian team with a score of 0:3, and the match between Switzerland and Wales ended in a draw - 1:1.

On June 20, a match between the national teams of Turkey and Switzerland will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, and a quarterfinal match of the World Cup will take place on July 3.

EURO 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az