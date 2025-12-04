UK and Norway form joint fleet to monitor Russian submarine activity in North Atlantic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and Norway are set to sign a defense agreement establishing a joint naval fleet to track Russian submarines in the North Atlantic, The Independent reports. The pact, known as the Lunna House Agreement, aims to safeguard critical undersea internet cables and pipelines amid rising Russian maritime activity.

The agreement, expected to be signed during a meeting between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a Scottish military base, involves a $13.3 billion contract for the construction of new military ships. These vessels will monitor Russian fleet movements between Greenland, Iceland, and the UK and protect key communication and energy infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As part of the pact, the UK will join Norway’s program to develop base ships for unmanned systems used in mine countermeasures and underwater warfare. British marines will also train in Norway to operate in harsh winter conditions, while cooperation on Sting Ray torpedoes, NATO autonomous systems in the High North, and joint exercises will expand. The Royal Navy will receive advanced Norwegian naval strike missiles capable of hitting targets over 100 miles away.

Prime Minister Starmer emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:

"At this time of profound global instability, as more Russian ships are detected in our waters, we must work with international partners to protect our national security. This historic agreement with Norway strengthens our ability to safeguard critical infrastructure."

The agreement comes after repeated Russian naval activity near the UK, including intelligence and cargo ships detected in the English Channel and off Scotland, highlighting the need for enhanced maritime surveillance.

News.Az