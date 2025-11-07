Oslo hosts event marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day anniversary

According to the Azerbaijani embassy in Norway, the event was organised with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the Azerbaijan House in Oslo, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ramil Aliyev, head of the Azerbaijan House, highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of 8 November – Victory Day, stressing that the date has become a source of national pride and unity for the Azerbaijani people.

The concert programme featured performances by distinguished artists, including tar player Elchin Abbasov, kamancha player Toghrul Asadullayev, opera soloist Orkhan Jalilov, 7th Television Mugham Contest laureate Ravan Gachayev, as well as dancers Firuz Aliyev and Jamila Listkova.

Special attention was given to an exhibition by artist Narmina Valiyeva titled "Dedicated to the Strong in Spirit – Karabakh Collection."