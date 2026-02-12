UK billionaire Ratcliffe apologises over immigration remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has apologised after facing backlash over comments he made about immigration, saying he regrets the language he used but still believes the topic needs to be discussed.

Ratcliffe, chairman of chemicals group Ineos, said he was sorry that people in the UK and across Europe were offended after he previously said the country had been “colonised by immigrants.” The remarks drew criticism from political leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, Ratcliffe said his wording caused concern but stressed that he believes it is important to have discussions about controlled and well-managed immigration policies that support economic growth.

The controversy comes amid ongoing political debate across Europe about immigration, labour shortages, and economic competitiveness, with business leaders increasingly weighing in on migration policies.

Ratcliffe’s comments and subsequent apology have added to broader discussions about how business figures engage with sensitive political issues.

News.Az