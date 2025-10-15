UK delivers 85,000 military drones to Ukraine, plans 35,000 interceptors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain, in the first six months of 2025, has delivered more than 85,000 military drones to Ukraine, this was announced by the UK government, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

A contract for around 35,000 UAV interception systems is expected to be signed soon.

Defence Secretary John Gili also stressed that Britain will continue producing Ukrainian interceptor drones. An agreement was signed in London and Kyiv, which continued the development of industrial cooperation. The counter-drone coalition, which Britain leads jointly with Latvia, is attracting funding from other countries to procure modern interceptor drones to defend against Iranian Shahed.

News.Az