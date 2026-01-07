UK, France agree on troop deployment in Ukraine after peace deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom and France have signed a declaration of intent outlining plans to deploy troops in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced.

Speaking after talks with Ukraine’s allies in Paris, Starmer said the two countries would work to establish military hubs across Ukraine as a deterrent against any future invasion, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

French President Emmanuel Macron later added that the plan could involve the deployment of thousands of troops.

The discussions also saw broad agreement among allies on the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Proposals included the U.S. taking a leading role in monitoring any ceasefire or truce reached as part of a peace deal. However, the sensitive issue of territorial arrangements remains under discussion.

Russia has repeatedly warned that the presence of any foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered a “legitimate target,” underscoring the risks surrounding such a deployment.

Moscow has not yet commented on the announcements made in the French capital.

Heads of state and top officials from the "Coalition of the Willing" took part in Tuesday's talks in Paris.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting, Starmer said: "We signed a declaration of intent on the deployment of forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

"This is a vital part of our commitment to stand with Ukraine for the long-term.

"It paves the way for the legal framework under which British, French, and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil, securing Ukraine's skies and seas, and regenerating Ukraine's armed forces for the future."

The UK prime minister added London would participate in any US-led verification of a potential ceasefire.

Top US negotiator Steve Witkoff said "durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace" in Ukraine - referring to a key demand made by Kyiv.

Witkoff said the allies "largely finished" their work on agreeing security protocols "so that people of Ukraine know that when this [war] ends, it ends forever".

News.Az