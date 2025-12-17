UK removes five names from Syria and Iran sanctions lists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain announced on Wednesday that it has de-listed four individuals or entities under its Syria sanctions regime and one under its Iran nuclear sanctions regime, according to an official government note.

The move reflects adjustments within the UK sanctions framework as authorities periodically review restrictive measures to ensure they remain targeted and effective, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No further details were immediately provided on the identities of those removed or the reasons behind the decision.

