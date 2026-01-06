Ukraine allies meet in Paris to plan security guarantees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chiefs of staff from Ukraine and its allies met in Paris on January 6 to discuss security guarantees and mechanisms for their implementation, according to General Fabien Mandon, head of the French Armed Forces.

The talks included top military leaders from the UK, the U.S., and Ukraine, focusing on how coalition forces could support Ukraine and ensure lasting peace in Europe. Key discussions involved potential deployment of foreign troops to Ukrainian territory in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting is part of broader efforts to coordinate Ukraine’s recovery and security guarantees, with further leadership-level discussions planned in the U.S. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also attended the Paris summit and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

