+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian, U.S., and European senior officials are set to convene in the United Kingdom ahead of the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

The meeting aims to establish a common position among Ukraine and its allies in light of the upcoming discussions between Trump and Putin. This comes amid intensified U.S. diplomatic efforts, including a recent visit by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump had earlier set an August 8 deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, but Russia has continued hostilities, and no sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Despite this, multiple conference calls involving President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and European leaders have taken place to negotiate possible peace terms.

Reports indicate conflicting messages about Russian intentions: some officials believed Putin might abandon claims to Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, while others suggested Putin demands Ukraine cede Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea to end the war. A Ukrainian official emphasized that any territorial concession would require a referendum.

Trump has indicated that a peace deal could involve "some swapping" of territories, calling the situation complex but expressing hope to recover some land. Both Trump and Zelensky are reportedly working on an agreement that respects Ukrainian law.

News.Az