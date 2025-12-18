Ukraine awaits EU decision as financial pressure mounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is facing mounting financial strain as it struggles to fund both its military operations and the functioning of state institutions, officials and lawmakers warn.

Kyiv urgently needs money to expand production of cheaper, domestically made weapons such as drones, while also importing missiles and maintaining its critical air defence systems. Without a clear European financing plan, Ukraine could face a major budget shortfall, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

One Ukrainian lawmaker told reporters that the lack of funding could pose an existential threat to the country, warning that it may even risk state collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed these concerns on Thursday, outlining what he said could be serious consequences not only for Ukraine but for Europe as well. He warned that financial failure could allow Russia to make further territorial advances, potentially triggering a new wave of refugees similar to those seen at the start of the war.

Zelenskyy also cautioned that weakening Ukraine could embolden Russia to expand its military ambitions beyond Ukraine, posing longer-term security risks for Europe.

As Kyiv awaits a key decision from the European Union, Ukrainian officials say continued financial support is crucial to maintaining stability on the battlefield and at home.

