Ukraine destroys $45 million Russian Buk air defense system

Ukrainian forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system valued at $45 million.

The strike was carried out by Ukraine’s “Black Forest” brigade, which released footage showing smoke rising from the destroyed system at an undisclosed location, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Buk-M3, developed by Russia’s state defense company Almaz-Antey, is a modernized version of the Soviet-era Buk missile system. Known for its versatility, it can engage multiple aerial and ground targets — including planes, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones — and reportedly track up to 36 targets simultaneously.

The Buk system gained international notoriety in 2014 after the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

This latest strike adds to a series of reported Ukrainian attacks on Russian air defense assets. In September, Ukrainian intelligence claimed to have destroyed a Buk-M3 in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and in May, Special Operations Forces said they had neutralized another system on the front line.

