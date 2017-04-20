Ukraine, Iran agree to launch test train through Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Iran have agreed to launch a test train for transportation of agricultural products, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry’s press service quoted Mi

Omelyan made the remarks after his meeting with an Iranian delegation in Kyiv, Trend reports.

The Ukrainian minister said that the test train may be launched in the summer and it will run through Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“This is the very prospective direction of cooperation for both countries. Ukraine should develop new international transport corridors in order to become a reliable transit bridge between the countries of Europe, Asia and the East,” noted Omelyan.

The minister called on the Iranian side to consider the possibility of transporting Iranian oil to Ukraine, as well as the prospects of building an oil refinery in the country.

Earlier, Omelyan said that one of the world’s largest port operators DP World should enter the port of Yuzhny by the end of 2017.

The Iranian delegation included the country’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, Managing Director of the Anzali Free Trade-Industrial Zone and the Iranian port in the Caspian Sea Reza Masrour, representatives of Iranian businesses and others.

