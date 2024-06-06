Ukraine may receive more than 60 F-16s this summer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium plan to ship more than 60 US-made F-16 jets to Ukraine this summer, News.Az reports citing Politico.





Ukrainians argue that the ability to fly more F-16s will help Kyiv push back Russian forces from the frontlines in places such as Kharkiv, where Moscow has advanced in recent weeks. Yet the US has said it does not expect the jets to be a game-changer on the battlefield.In a series of meetings and calls over the last several weeks, Ukraine has officially requested the US train the additional pilots at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) and Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee, have also pressed the administration to approve the additional training. The pair, along with several other lawmakers, wrote the Pentagon a letter last month asking the administration to prioritize the issue.But the US has told the Ukrainian military that in addition to limited space, other countries are in line for F-16 training at the base and that it cannot break its commitments to those nations.A total of 20 Ukrainian F-16 pilots are expected to graduate by the end of this year — half of the 40 needed to operate a full squadron of 20 jets, according to the former DOD official. Eight new pilots are scheduled to begin training in Romania, and eight more will soon arrive in Tucson, the former official said. The facility in Denmark will not accept any additional pilots.Among the training facilities, only four slots will be open for Ukrainian pilots through the remainder of the year, according to the person familiar.

News.Az