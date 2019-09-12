Ukraine MFA: So-called “elections” in Karabakh violate principles of int'l law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine does not recognize the so-called “elections” to “local self-government bodies” held on September 8, 2019 in the occupied Azerbaijani territory Nagorno-K

“The so-called “elections” violate the constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, norms and principles of international law, and regarded as null and void.

Ukraine is adamant about the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” the ministry added.

News.Az

News.Az