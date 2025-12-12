Ukraine strikes two Russian military ships in Caspian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s special forces said Friday they targeted two Russian ships carrying weapons and military equipment in the Caspian Sea, working alongside what they described as a local resistance network.

The statement did not reveal when the strike occurred or the extent of the damage. The vessels were reportedly hit off the coast of Kalmykia, a Russian republic on the Caspian shore, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The targeted ships were identified as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha — both sanctioned by the United States for transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia.

The announcement follows reports from a Ukrainian official on Thursday that Kyiv’s drones struck a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea for the first time, halting extraction from around 20 wells.

Ukraine’s special forces said the operation relied on intelligence from the “Black Spark” resistance movement, which provided details on the ships’ routes and cargo.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted Russian logistics and supply routes far beyond the frontline, expanding its campaign into the Black Sea and now the Caspian.

