Ukraine’s F-16 jets faced missile shortage during winter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets were left without enough air-to-air missiles for more than three weeks late last year, forcing pilots to improvise as Russia intensified its winter aerial assault, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The shortage occurred between late November and mid-December, when deliveries of U.S.-made AIM-9 Sidewinder missile interceptors from Ukraine’s partners temporarily dried up, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Ukraine had only a small number of Sidewinder missiles available for its entire F-16 fleet when supplies stopped.

The shortage exposed vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defence network, which relies heavily on Western partners for missile supplies to counter Russian drones and missile strikes.

Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly warned of ammunition shortages while trying to maintain its ability to defend cities and energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.

During the supply gap, F-16 pilots were forced to rely on rotary cannons during daytime sorties to intercept drones, according to one source.

Night missions were considered too risky, even though many Russian drone attacks typically occur after dark.

Pilots also attempted to reuse missiles that had failed to launch during earlier missions after maintenance checks. In some cases, those missiles worked when deployed again.

Ukraine’s F-16s have relied heavily on older Sidewinder variants known as “Lima” and “Mike”, produced in the 1970s and 1980s.

Despite their age, the missiles have provided a relatively affordable way to intercept drones and cruise missiles launched by Russia, sources said.

The shortage was eventually resolved in December when Ukraine received additional Sidewinder missiles from partner countries ahead of a major Russian air strike. The identities of those countries were not disclosed.

The episode highlights Ukraine’s continuing dependence on Western weapons as the war drags on.

A NATO official said the alliance has been supplying large volumes of ammunition to support Ukraine’s air defence systems.

However, the global demand for missiles has increased sharply as conflicts expand in multiple regions, including the war in Ukraine and tensions involving Iran in the Middle East.

Ukraine’s F-16 fleet, delivered by European allies in 2024, has already intercepted around 2,000 drones and missiles, according to one source, making it a key component of the country’s layered air defence network.

News.Az