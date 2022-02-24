Ukrainian ambassador expresses gratitude to Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to our country Vladyslav Kanevsky thanked the Azerbaijani people.

"Today we received many phone calls and messages in support of Ukraine from ordinary citizens of Azerbaijan, especially in social networks. It reminds me of how ordinary Ukrainians supported Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War," the diplomat wrote on his Facebook page.

"We express our deep gratitude to all Azerbaijanis who showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people at such a difficult time for our country!" the ambassador added.

News.Az