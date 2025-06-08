Ukrainian drone assault hits Moscow as Zelenskyy calls for Putin to be held accountable

At least 10 Ukrainian drones were intercepted en route to Moscow overnight into Sunday, according to the city's mayor, prompting temporary restrictions at two of the capital’s airports, News.Az informs via ABC News.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency services were dispatched to the impact sites of the downed drones. Russia's Defense Ministry said the uncrewed aircraft attacking Moscow were among 67 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight.

To the south of the capital region, Tula region governor Dmitry Milyaev reported a drone attack on the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk and a fire there caused by falling debris. Two people were injured, Milyaev wrote on Telegram. "The situation is under control," he said.

Russian forces continued their own long-range strikes into Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's air force reporting 49 drones and three missiles fired into the country. The air force said on Telegram that it shot down or otherwise neutralized 40 drones.

Recent weeks have seen both sides intensify their long-range strike operations, even as U.S.-brokered peace talks continue in a bid to end Russia's 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday evening that his nation needs to "urgently" strengthen its air defense capabilities in response to Russia's intensifying missile and drone attacks on cities nationwide.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv -- which sits around 19 miles from the Russian border -- was among those attacked this weekend. At least three people were killed and 23 injured there on Saturday, according to the head of the local military administration. At least four more people were killed by strikes elsewhere in the country, officials said.

"We are working to strengthen Ukraine's air defense," Zelenskyy said, according to a readout posted to his office's website. "We urgently need positive signals from the United States -- concrete signals regarding air defense systems. We are still waiting for a response to our request to purchase systems that can help -- concrete signals, not words."

"I would like to thank the European countries for the supplies," he added. "We must also achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them -- this is absolutely essential for our whole Europe. Only time separates us from that result, and what matters most is shortening that time."

Zelenskyy and his top officials have framed Russia's expanding attacks -- and growing Ukrainian civilian casualty figures -- as proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not genuine in his apparent willingness to negotiate a peace deal.