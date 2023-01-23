Yandex metrika counter

Ulviyya Zulfikar: We have the right to go back to Western Azerbaijan, because it is our ancestral land (INTERVIEW)

The spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community Ulviyya Zulfikar was interviewed by Anastasia Lavrina for IDD talks (Institute for Development and Diplomacy).

Mrs. Ulviyya Zulfikar speaks about the right of Azerbaijanis to peacefully return to Western Azerbaijan.

“According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Convention on the status of refugees, we do have the right to return to our ancestral lands,” says Ulviyya Zulfikar.

News.az presents the interview:



News.Az 

