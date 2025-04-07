UN acknowledges urgency of Azerbaijan's fight against landmines

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations (UN) expressed sorrow over the recent landmine incidents that left four people, including young children, severely injured, as reported by the UN in Azerbaijan on X.

“We are saddened by the latest news of landmine incidents that left 4 people severely injured, including young children. UN in Azerbaijan recognizes the urgency of humanitarian mine action as one of the prerequisites for sustainable development & stand ready to continue to support Azerbaijan,” reads the post, News.Az reports.

News.Az