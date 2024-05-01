UNAOC high rep praises agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos, highly appreciated the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of state borders.

Speaking at the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Wednesday, Moratinos welcomed the efforts made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev towards ensuring peace in the region.

The UN official also touched upon the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. “Today, ending the war in the Middle East is an urgent matter for us. I hope that after today's negotiations, the war in Gaza will end and the hostages from Israel will be returned,” he added.

News.Az