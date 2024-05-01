UNAOC high representative hails importance of ‘Baku Process’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Baku Process” is of great importance, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Moratinos noted that the UN Alliance of Civilizations has been a recognized platform for interfaith and intercultural dialogue for years.

“The protection of human rights and liberties is an important issue. The UNAOC supports the strengthening of intercultural and interreligious dialogue against conflict. We should fight together against all forms of enmity. We should rebuild trust and keep vulnerable groups in mind. Let's commit to dialogue, so we can build trust. Dialogue is the path to peace. We will move forward from a divided past to a peaceful future,” he said.

The UN official wished success to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku this November.

