UNESCO should be removed from French territory – Azerbaijani MP

“Azerbaijan-phobic step by the French city of Evian Le Ba and the barbaric act against the Azerbaijani culture are unacceptable. We condemn it,” member of Azerbaijani Parliament Tural Ganjaliyev told News.az.

Azerbaijani politician noted that the attitude of France, known as the cultural cradle of Europe, to the "Azerbaijan park" located in Evian-le-Ba town hall, the removal of the inscriptions related to Azerbaijan, and the threat to the monument of the Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan show the true face of France.

“France pursues an insidious policy and uses culture as a tool for its politics. The acts of the mayor's office of Evian-le-Ba city aimed at Azerbaijani heritage are aimed at world culture. We know that France pursued a policy of cultural genocide in the countries under colonization. In the overseas countries occupied by France: Comoros, Corsica, New Caledonia, and other countries, it destroyed the culture of the local people, erased the aboriginal heritage, and pursued Frenchization policy in these territories,” he said.

Mr. Ganjaliyev emphasizes that France founded the "Francophonie" organization precisely to carry out its aggressive policy: “Agressor Armenia, which destroyed historical and cultural heritage in Garabagh and nothing to do with Francophonie, is also a member of this organization. Moreover, France raises noise about the Armenian heritage in Garabagh. However, today Evian-le-Ba also disrespects Azerbaijani culture. I believe that we should again raise the issue of removing the UNESCO organization, which is located in Paris and is supposed to protect the world's cultural heritage, from the territory of France. We must keep this on the agenda. At the same time, we must expose the aggressive Frenchization policy and the aggressive spread of the French language in the world”.

"The French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, while expressing an opinion on the genocide committed by France in Algeria, said that France’s aggressive policy will isolate it from the world. I should mention that Sartre refused the Nobel Prize because of the colonial policy of France,” Azerbaijani MP said.

News.Az