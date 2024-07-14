Uruguay beat Canada on penalties to finish third at Copa America 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uruguay beat Canada on penalties in the Copa America third-place playoff match on Saturday after Luis Suarez scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Rodrigo Bentancur also scored in regulation time for Uruguay, while Jonathan David and Ismael Kone scored for Canada, who finished fourth in their Copa America debut.Canada's Ismael Kone had a tame spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and Canadian defender Alphonso Davies hit the crossbar as Uruguay won the shootout 4-3.On Sunday, defending champions Argentina take on Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, to decide the continental title.

