US ambassador to OSCE condemns the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

Michael Carpenter, US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has condemned the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News.az reports, citing his Twitter publication.

"At today's OSCE meeting, we expressed our condolences to the Azerbaijani MFA and the families of those hurt and killed in the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. The US calls on Iranian authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," he said.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

News.Az