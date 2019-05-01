US Ambassador: "We support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence and democratic reforms”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I consider the relations between Azerbaijan and United States as strong relations”, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger told ONA.

He stated that he will do his best in order to strengthen these relations: “I spoke about all of these areas with President Ilham Aliyev yesterday. We discussed the ways to develop our relations”.

Ambassador stated that currently there are conducted reforms in Azerbaijan: “Azerbaijan is a country in a transition regarding reforms. We support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence. We also want to support the economic reforms and development in Azerbaijan”.

