US Congress pushes new bill to toughen Russia sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

US lawmakers have introduced a new bipartisan bill aimed at significantly tightening sanctions on Russia, seeking to increase economic pressure as the war in Ukraine continues.

The proposed “Peace Through Strength Against Russia Act” would expand sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, state-owned companies, and key sectors including energy, defense, finance, and transport. It also proposes restricting Russia’s access to the global financial system and raising tariffs on Russian imports to as much as 500%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Supporters say the bill links sanctions relief directly to a peace agreement accepted by Ukraine, with measures remaining in place until Russia fully halts hostilities. Lawmakers plan to move the legislation to the House floor in January.

News.Az