+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has opted not to sign a joint peacekeeping statement with Ukraine and European countries following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said security protocols were largely finalized, but the US ultimately did not commit to the joint document. Earlier drafts had included provisions for US participation in a multinational force, including support if the force were attacked, as well as intelligence and logistical assistance. These references were removed in the final draft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Paris summit on January 6 brought together Ukraine, the United States, and members of the Coalition of the Willing to discuss sustainable peace and continued support for Kyiv. Germany confirmed its readiness to assist in enforcing a ceasefire, though without deploying troops, unlike France and the United Kingdom.

Ukraine, France, and the UK signed a declaration creating a joint coordination group to integrate participating countries’ armed forces and ensure operational-level coordination through a special headquarters in Paris. The mechanism is designed to strengthen cooperation and provide more effective support to Ukraine amid ongoing security challenges.

News.Az