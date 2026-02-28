US embassies in Qatar, Bahrain issue shelter-in-place orders for personnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Qatar has begun implementing shelter-in-place guidelines for all its personnel, recommending that all of its citizens to do the same until further notice.

The move came after Israel and the US launched strikes against Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US Embassy in Bahrain also told its staff to seek shelter and advised US citizens to do the same after the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The embassy says in a statement it is “implementing a shelter-in-place for all personnel. We recommend all Americans do the same until further notice,” and urges US citizens to “find a secure location within your residence or another safe building.”

