US Envoy: Peace talks on Nagorno Karabakh must advance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death of Azerbaijani civilians this week as a result of shelling of Armenian armed forces once again proves that the peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to advance, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku July 7.

He said that the US Department of State and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have repeatedly stated this, and the US remains committed to these statements.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, he added.

Cekuta noted that the US is ready to help the parties of the conflict to find a peaceful solution, Trend reports.

"I think you have seen that you have seen the statements that we have made, the state department made, the co-chairs have made, other governments have made in terms of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. And I would like to stress the importance of moving towards the negotiated settlement" he said.

He noted that this is something the US is committed to both bilaterally and as a co-chair of the Minsk Group and I think the terrific events that happened over the last couple of days again underline the importance of moving towards the negotiated settlement.

"One thing that we have to remember here there is no military solution to this problem. The solution has to be found in terms of parties coming together to negotiation and working to achieve a negotiated settlement" Cekuta added.

"So the Minsk group has been trying to help the parties to find their way forward. The solution is something that has to be found by the parties themselves. We are determined to assist, we are trying to assist, but that the solution has to be found by the parties themselves coming together to achieve peaceful settlement", he said.

Robert Cekuta noted that the two countries have had 25 years of diplomatic relations. What is important for the US and I think for Azerbaijan - we are looking for the same thing - Azerbaijan as a strong, stable, prosperous, democratic and independent.

News.Az

News.Az