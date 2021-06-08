US expresses readiness to render technical support to demarcate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The US is ready to render technical assistance to demarcate the border between Azerbaijan and Armeniaю

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, made the due remark at the press conference, News.Az reports.

"The demarcation of the border is very important," Reeker added. "It will benefit everyone. Political will is required to launch this process."

"We must all be concerned that the situation may worsen," Acting US Assistant Secretary of State said. "We call on the two sides to resolve this issue peacefully and as soon as possible. We call on the parties to return to the substantive negotiations under the chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group."

News.Az