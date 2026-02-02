Iran's Araghchi and Witkoff may soon meet in Türkiye

Separately, a senior official from Türkiye's ruling party said Tehran and Washington had agreed that any talks held this week would focus on diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions are being viewed as a possible reprieve from the risk of potential U.S. military strikes, the official added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ordered the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue.

Pezeshkian had instructed relevant authorities to begin talks with Washington, signaling a possible diplomatic opening between the two longtime adversaries.