Yandex metrika counter

Iran's Araghchi and Witkoff may soon meet in Türkiye

  • Region
  • Share
Iran's Araghchi and Witkoff may soon meet in Türkiye
Photo: AP

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi could meet in Türkiye in the coming days, a senior Iranian official and a Western diplomat said.

Separately, a senior official from Türkiye's ruling party said Tehran and Washington had agreed that any talks held this week would focus on diplomacy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions are being viewed as a possible reprieve from the risk of potential U.S. military strikes, the official added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ordered the resumption of negotiations with the United States on the nuclear issue.

Pezeshkian had instructed relevant authorities to begin talks with Washington, signaling a possible diplomatic opening between the two longtime adversaries.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      