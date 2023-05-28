US Secretary of State once again confirms support for Azerbaijan's independence and sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day, News.az reports citing the press service of the US State Department.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day. We value our continued cooperation with Azerbaijan for the development of our shared bilateral priorities. During our more than 31 years of bilateral relations, the United States has worked closely with Azerbaijan to build a sustainable partnership based on common security interests, energy cooperation, and economic growth. cooperation. This cooperation will continue to go hand in hand with the commitment to democratic development in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. I reaffirm the support of the United States for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and I look forward to the deepening of US-Azerbaijan relations in the coming years.

The United States also looks forward to continued cooperation in helping to secure lasting peace for Azerbaijan and the region. We are fully committed to supporting this goal for the sake of a better future for all the people living in the South Caucasus," the congratulation said.

News.Az