U.S. supports Minsk Group efforts to find solution to Karabakh conflict – Tillerson

The United States supports efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“We must make progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Tillerson said addressing the OSCE Ministerial Conference in Vienna on Thursday, APA reported.

“We are pleased by the commitments made by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit in October to intensify the negotiations and to reduce the tension along the line of contact. Substantive progress can be made when there is a political will,” added the U.S. secretary of state.

News.Az

