US supports peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - James O'Brien

The US supports a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing on January 11, News.az reports.

"We support a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are very encouraged that they continue to have a robust agenda bilaterally and address the issues that remain between them. There are more to work through and to the extent we can be helpful, we are happy to support. We would like to see them both benefit from a peace arrangement and we’ll be working to that end in whatever way is most acceptable," he said.

James O'Brien pointed out that the US would like to be able to discuss all the issues it has on the agenda with both countries.

News.Az