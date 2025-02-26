US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal

Trump told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to come to Washington on Friday to sign a "very big deal." This comes after the two leaders exchanged hostile words last week.

Trump also said some form of peacekeeping troops are needed in Ukraine if an agreement to end the conflict is struck. Moscow, which launched an invasion of Ukraine three years ago, has refused to accept any deployment of NATO forces.

Trump's rush to impose an end to Russia's war in Ukraine and his lurch toward Moscow has stoked fears of far-reaching U.S. concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin that could undermine security in Ukraine and Europe and alter the geopolitical landscape.

It was not immediately clear whether the agreement, which Trump has cast as a repayment for billions of dollars in aid to Kyiv, carries any concrete U.S. security guarantees that Ukraine had sought or if Washington had committed to additional military assistance.