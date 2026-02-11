US Vice President visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku - VIDEO

US Vice President JD Vance and his spouse, Usha Vance, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku during their trip to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S. Helberg.

During the visit, the couple laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

