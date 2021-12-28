Yandex metrika counter

Vaccine certificate to be termless after booster dose - presidential aide

From February 15, after injecting the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate will be termless, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, News.Az reports.

"There may be a future restriction even after a booster dose of the vaccine," he said.


News.Az 

