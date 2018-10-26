VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum: first meeting of foreign graduates of Azerbaijani universities kicks off

Moderated by rector of ADA University Hafiz Pahayev, the first meeting of foreign graduates of Azerbaijani universities and a round-table: "Investing in future: towards sustainable and inclusive development” are underway at the ADA University on the margins of VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum, AZERTAC reports.

Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev read out congratulatory letter by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Within the roundtable, the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is to officially present “The International Association of Foreign Alumni of Azerbaijan”.

Then, panel sessions will focus on the topics “The role of sustainable development in cultural diversity”, “Energy for sustainable and inclusive growth”, “Formation of human potential as a main factor in sustainable development’.

The International Association of Foreign Alumni Association of Azerbaijani Universities was established on September 8, 2018 as a result of a large number of applications received from foreign graduates of Azerbaijani universities. The founders of the Association are ADA University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The Association brings together foreign alumni who were educated in Azerbaijan up to date. After gaining independence, more than 15,000 foreign students from different countries of the world studied in Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the establishment of the Association is to unite foreign alumni educated in Azerbaijan, to establish contacts between foreign students and universities, to attract interested individuals and organizations to cooperation with foreign alumni, to achieve socially beneficial goals and promote education in Azerbaijan.

The partners of the Association are the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

