Vladimir Putin to meet with Azerbaijani delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, February 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a solemn evening dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day, TASS reports citing the press service of Kremlin.

"In the State Kremlin Palace, the President will meet with the heads of delegations of Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Mongolia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Armenia and Kirghizia invited to the solemn evening, and also congratulate military personnel, civilian personnel and veterans of the Armed Forces on the coming holiday," the statement of the press service of the Russian leader.

News.Az

News.Az