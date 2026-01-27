Volkswagen set to recall over 44,000 US vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

German automaker Volkswagen is recalling 44,551 ID.4 electric vehicles in the US through two separate actions linked to potential battery-related fire risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The larger of the two recalls covers 43,881 ID.4 vehicles from the 2023 to 2025 model years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to NHTSA, the high-voltage battery in these vehicles may overheat, which could increase the risk of a fire.

To address the issue, Volkswagen dealers will update the battery software and, if necessary, replace the battery pack. All repairs will be carried out free of charge, the agency said.

In a separate recall, Volkswagen is also calling back 670 ID.4 vehicles from the 2023 and 2024 model years. This action relates to the potential risk of a battery fire caused by misaligned electrodes in certain high-voltage battery cell modules.

NHTSA said Volkswagen has identified the issue and will take corrective measures to eliminate the fire risk associated with the affected vehicles.

News.Az