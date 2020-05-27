Vladimir Zelensky makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 27, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

The Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan`s humanitarian aid to Ukraine in connection with the fight against the coronavirus, describing it as a manifestation of the friendly relations at this difficult time.

President Ilham Aliyev said this aid reflected the spirit of the relationship between the two countries and nations.

The implementation of projects in Ukraine through Azerbaijani investments was discussed during the phone conversation.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Zelensky stressed the necessity of maintaining cooperation in political, economic, trade, and transport areas in the post-pandemic period.

The Ukrainian President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the completion of the month of Ramadan and on the Republic Day.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations.

The presidents exchanged views over a range of bilateral and international issues.

News.Az