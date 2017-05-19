VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation attends launch of Hayat Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-established Hayat Foundation has been launched in Baku, and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the event, founder of Hayat Foundation Nuran Huseynov noted that the foundation aims to breathe new life into the traditions of philanthropy in Azerbaijan.

“The foundation will assist people and organizations willing to help in giving this help to those in need in a quicker and more effective manner,” he said.

Chief of the State Security Service Madat Guliyev hailed the importance of the establishment of Hayat Foundation.

