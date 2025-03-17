WAC calls on int'l community to exert pressure on Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As is known, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, which began with the violence committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis in the Gafan region in 1987 and lasted for 30 years, caused great damage to Azerbaijan and subjected Azerbaijanis to great suffering. With the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the conflict was left behind, which created an opportunity to establish lasting peace and justice in the region. It was at the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan that the political process on these issues began between the two countries,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“As reported recently, during the negotiations on the draft agreement covering some of the many issues on the normalization of relations, Armenia accepted Azerbaijan's proposals on the two remaining open articles.

However, this is not enough. The Armenian side, in turn, must also work to resolve other remaining issues to establish lasting peace and justice. These include creating conditions for the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes, fulfilling the obligation of unimpeded transit, excluding territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its constitution and laws, calling for the liquidation of the OSCE Minsk Group, recognizing its responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, causing enormous damage to Azerbaijan and committing violence against Azerbaijanis, paying compensation, liquidating all “institutions” of the so-called regime on its territory, ending the glorification of war criminals, stopping the armament program and returning the acquired weapons.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to fulfill its obligations,” the Community added.

News.Az