Wang Huiyao: We may even need another “Middle Corridor” to strengthen the existing one

China is considering the possibility of creating another “Middle Corridor” to reinforce the current Trans Caspian route, said Wang Huiyao, founder and president of China’s leading non governmental think tank, the Center for China and Globalization, during a panel discussion titled “Open Corridor Politics? Deepening Trans Caspian Cooperation” at the Munich Security Conference.

“The new corridor will certainly gain momentum. But other routes will also remain relevant, useful, and effective. We may even need another ‘Middle Corridor’ to strengthen the existing one. I am quite optimistic: trade, economic ties, and tourism are all necessary to sustain development and prosperity,” he noted, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Huiyao also added that the development of new routes would contribute to the growth of tourism in China. “A friend of mine from Europe said that he wants to visit China while using different Silk Road routes. This is truly very interesting. I think such trips will become more frequent,” he said.

