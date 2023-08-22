Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian government to respect int'l law and human rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, the Western Azerbaijan Community has sent a letter to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan calling him to launch a dialogue on the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. The Armenian side, including Prime Minister Pashinyan personally, instead of properly appreciating the Community's call for dialogue, made statements denying the right of Azerbaijanis to return and distorting the Western Azerbaijan issue, the Community told News.az.

In this regard, the Western Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General calling him to stop the destructive steps of the Armenian side and to encourage its participation in the dialogue on the issue of return. The UN Secretariat circulated the Community’s aforementioned letters to the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Minister of Armenia as official documents of the UN General Assembly, its Security Council, and the Economic and Social Council. Recall that the Concept of Return, which forms the key principle of the Community's activity, was also circulated as an official document of the UN.

By circulating these documents as official documents as an official document of the UN, the world community was most reliably informed about the goals and principles of the Community's activities, as well as the fact that the West Azerbaijan Community is the party that initiated the dialogue. All of these don’t leave space for Armenia’s denial of the right of return that’s based on international law and speculating about the intentions of the community.

Western Azerbaijan Community calls for the Government of Armenia to respect international law and human rights, to take an example from the Azerbaijani side for creating conditions for the return of Armenians to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Immediately after the 2020 war and is currently trying to re-integrate them and to enable Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes in a safe and dignified manner.

News.Az