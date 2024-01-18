Western Azerbaijan Community slams French Senate’s biased resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement regarding the biased, lopsided and groundless resolution adopted by the French Senate on January 17, 2024, News.Az reports.

“The French Senate, characterized by racism, Islamophobia and Azerbaijanophobia, has adopted another anti-Azerbaijani resolution. Modern crusaders sitting in the French Senate fail to understand that Azerbaijan does not need anyone's permission to conduct a military operation on its sovereign territory, and therefore the French Senate should know its place,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said.

“The French Senate, which has made ridiculous accusations against Azerbaijan, should answer questions about why France is so often faced with almost civil war, why France bans the Corsican language, what the French army is doing in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, why France still holds territories thousands of kilometres away in colonial dependence.

Ethnic and religious hatred has so blinded the eyes of the Senate that it calls on Azerbaijan and its allies to withdraw their troops from Armenian territory. In doing so, the Senate makes itself an object of ridicule. France, which speaks of ‘the right of the Karabakh Armenians to self-determination’, should grant independence to Corsica, the Basques and New Caledonia.

On the one hand, speaking about the protection of Armenia's territorial integrity, and on the other hand using the terms ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’, ‘democratically elected leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh’, the Senate actually puts itself in a ridiculous position. Those who banned the entry of AZERTAC’s correspondent to New Caledonia are demanding that Azerbaijan release the ‘political leaders of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.’

If the Senate is concerned about ‘Armenian cultural heritage,’ let it first deal with the cultural heritage samples that France has been stealing from Africa for centuries. The UNESCO mission that France wants to send to Karabakh should be rather sent to France itself in order to ensure that those stolen heritage samples are returned to their rightful owners.

Speaking about the return of Karabakh Armenians, the Senate should understand that the return must be mutual, and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia must be ensured. Against the background of the agreements reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia in direct negotiations on December 7, this provocative step of the French Senate is nothing but political clowning.

We also strongly reject France's accusations against the brotherly Türkiye,” the Community added.

News.Az