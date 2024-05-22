Western Azerbaijan Community slams Luxembourg Speaker over biased remarks in Armenian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has lashed out at Claude Wiseler, President of Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies, over his statement accusing Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing” and demanding the release of those involved in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and terrorism, Trend reports, citing the community's statement.

Speaking at a session of the Armenian parliament on 22 May, Wiseler made a biased statement expressing sympathy for the Armenians who voluntarily departed Karabakh and urging Azerbaijan to submit a list of specific "missing" individuals.The community notes that, in fact, a policy of ethnic cleansing was implemented by Armenia. The country, which occupied Azerbaijani territories for 30 years, forcibly displaced over 300,000 Azerbaijanis from their homes from 1987 to 1991. Yet, the fate of over 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis from the First Karabakh War remains unknown."All of this suggests that Claude Wiseler is discriminating against Azerbaijan. Given recent attempts to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, including border delimitation, such harmful and inappropriate interference by external parties is unacceptable," the statement emphasizes, urging Wiseler to be fair and respect the rights of over 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

News.Az