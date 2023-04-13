Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns torturing of Azerbaijani soldier in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement regarding torturing of an unarmed soldier of the Azerbaijani army by employees of the Armenian law enforcement agencies, News.az reports.

Community notes that Armenian mass media published photo and video footages showing employees of the law enforcement agencies of this country and other persons torturing unarmed soldier of the Azerbaijani army with his arms tied: “This is another clear evidence of gross violation obligations taken by Armenia under the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the "Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment" and other important international acts and widespread ethnic hatred and racial segregation towards Azerbaijanis in this country.

Land of Zangezur, where Azerbaijanis were the majority and were expelled by force, once again witnessed the torture of Azerbaijanis by Armenia. The organizers of this brutal crime aim to deepen the discord between the peoples and by creating an atmosphere of fear prevent Azerbaijanis from returning there.”

“Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns this heinous crime, calls on the international community to give a legal assessment of the actions of the Armenian government and the perpetrators of the crime, and to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of the Azerbaijani military personnel who went astray due to adverse weather conditions to the territory under the control of Armenia,” reads the statement.

News.Az